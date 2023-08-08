The State of Esports in Georgia: The Newest Ghost Gaming Content Creators, Super Smash Brothers Local Event at Ghost HQ

In case you missed it – Georgia Esports League latest episode of the State of Esports celebrates one of the newest Ghost Gaming Content Creators -Ghost Ambassador and UGA student Nebbiiee can be found on twitch making rocket league content.

Ghost and GEL also recently hosted their first Super Smash Brothers local event at Ghost HQ. The event was catered by Blimpie and brought over 30 people to the Ghost HQ to compete.

Skillshot was the location for the first ever High School Esports Teacher Training – the training was led by the Georgia Film Academy in collaboration with NASEF and educators were provided scholarship entry from a grant by the Georgia Foundation for Public Education.

Attendees were introduced to the E-Sports 11.08000 course standards and participated in a mock live event broadcast that included tournament management and production concepts.

Watch for more updates here on Georgia Entertainment News and future episodes of the ‘State of Esports’ brought to you by Skillshot Media, Ghost Gaming and the Georgia Esports League.