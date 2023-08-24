This month marks the 1 year anniversary of the Georgia Esports League – and with that an announcement. Ethan Byrd, Program Director of Kennesaw State Esports is being selected as the new Commissioner of GEL. Byrd has been an integral part of the KSU Esports program, and we are very excited to have him on board to help coordinate our 2023 and 2024 competitions which we will be publicly announcing in the coming weeks.

Also coming onboard Georgia Public Broadcasting and Georgia Entertainment News! Both of these media partners will be helping to promote, distribute, and spread the word about the growth of esports and gaming in our state! You can catch GPB on the radio at 88.5 FM for local Georgia News. And be sure to follow Georgia Entertainment News for the latest updates and commentary on our film, broadcast, music, digital production and video gaming/esports industries. And – If you are in the Augusta area on August 30, or up for a drive. Be sure to RSVP for Georgia Entertainment 100 and Georgia Unscripted – an industry event on local film, music, and gaming’s impact on our local economies.