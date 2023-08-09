WDUN Interview: Randy Davidson and Martha Zoller Discuss Film, Music & Entertainment

Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment, was interviewed by Martha Zoller on WDUN this week. The interview covered a variety of topics related to workforce development, education and the strike. The program is widely heard around the state and available on SoundCloud.

Topics include:

• Evolving economic structure in film & TV

• Layered up, diverse revenue for Georgia companies

• Creative communities around the state

• Preserving Georgia’s leadership in film, music, broadcast

• Career awareness – what more can be done?