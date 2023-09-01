“Why Georgia” series highlights Savannah’s growth in film and TV

Assembly Atlanta, started a great marketing campaign to highlight the positive stories of the TV and film industry called “Why Georgia.” The webisode campaign highlights the positive economic impact of the film and television industry on Georgia’s economy.

FilmSavannah was delighted to host the “Why Georgia” marketing group and assisted the filmmakers on their Savannah episode. The video features local industry professionals: Samita Wolfe, Genevieve Hawkins, Witt Lacy, Chad Darnell, Nikki Hill, Bo Bowen, and Stratton Leopold.