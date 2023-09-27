100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta Present Award to Georgia Film Academy

Georgia Film Academy (GFA) today announced it received an award from 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta for hosting more than 100 children, ages 11 to 18, during a hands-on learning experience in the film, television and esports industries earlier this year at its Fayetteville campus.

“It is an honor to partner with 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta to bring industry-aligned entertainment arts training to our youth,” said Scott Votaw, executive director of GFA. “We are honored by this recognition and look forward to continuing partnerships in our communities.”

In May, GFA partnered with 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta to provide Black youth the opportunity to visit Trilith Studios and gain hands-on experience in the entertainment arts industry. During the event, mentees heard from industry professionals and actors who work with Marvel and Tyler Perry Studios including actor Afemo Omilami and Mark Swinton, senior vice president of Tyler Perry Studios, among others. Additionally, students participated in production, post-production, esports and special makeup effects stations to learn foundational skills of film, television and esports.

“Having the opportunity to see what it’s like to work in this industry behind the scenes is a phenomenal, life-changing experience that I think these young men will always remember,” said Wayne Ellison, president of 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta. “We are very appreciative to GFA for helping expose our youth to something that they may not have otherwise gotten an opportunity to experience.”

Since its founding in 2015, the Georgia Film Academy has fulfilled educational needs for Georgia’s film and creative industries bringing professional training to institutions across the state. In partnering with the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia, GFA provides high schools, technical colleges and universities with film production, post-production and digital entertainment certification programs. This allows students the opportunity to gain real-life experience through internships working on the sets and in the offices of film and television productions and industry post-production and digital entertainment facilities.