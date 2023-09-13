African Film Festival Atlanta Kicks Off September 21, 2023

The African Film Festival Atlanta (AFFATL), powered by the African Film & Arts Foundation Inc. (AFAF), is pleased to announce some spotlight films: the opening feature, the centerpiece, and the closing night feature.

The festival takes place from September 21st to September 25th and October 7th to 8th, 2023. The September screenings will be held at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture & History.

For our October screenings, we are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with The Big Idea Summit and Activate North Fulton, presented by Commissioner Gene Andrews, to bring you the best of African cinema. Screenings will be held at the Studio Movie Grill, North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA.

The opening film, Dent pour Dent, which will be screened on the 22nd of September 2023 @ 6:00 pm, delves into the world of Idrissa, a resident of Dakar, Senegal, living in the suburbs. His life takes an unexpected turn due to budgetary restrictions imposed by the IMF during Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s leadership, resulting in the loss of his civil servant job.

The centerpiece film sets the stage with a compelling narrative, shedding light on Geneviéve Makaping’s life in Italy and her harrowing migration journey. The film Maka will be screened on the 23rd of September, 2023 @ 3:50 pm.

The closing night film, Journey of the Marimba, is a culmination of an epic journey across three continents, where we explore the profound history of an enigmatic musical instrument that traveled with enslaved people from Africa to America over 400 years ago. Journey of the Marimba will be screened on the 25th of September, 2023, @ 6:00 pm.

The festival will screen more than 60 films from a wide selection of narratives and documentaries from over 33 countries around the world out of 150 film submissions.

The festival schedule is now available here, and the film guide, which has the list of films here.

Tickets are now available. For more information visit this link. Sponsorship inquiries can be directed to development@africanfilmartsfoundation.org.