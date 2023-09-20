AGG Film Law Summit Announced for October 17th

Join AGG’s Entertainment & Sports team and experts in the film industry for conversations delving into the legal fundamentals that play a crucial role in the success of film projects.

Agenda

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Registration and Networking 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Film Law 101: Copyrights, Contracts, and Chain of Title Moderator: Randy Davidson, Founder | Georgia Entertainment Speakers: Nikki Miller, Screenwriter, Filmmaker, Animation Producer | NRM Faith Based Films, LLC

Beth Moore, AGG

Michelle Davis, AGG 5:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Break 5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Licensing Music and Content for Film and TV Moderator: Brennan Dicker, Executive Director | GSU’s Creative Media Industries Institute Speakers: Matt Hobbs, Song and Jingle Writer, Music Producer | Puppy Songs

Matt Wilson, AGG

Marcus Jackson, AGG

Erin Winn, AGG 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Happy Hour

Registration is complimentary and spaces are limited.