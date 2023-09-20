How it works: Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act

AGG Film Law Summit Announced for October 17th

Event Details

Schedule

October 17, 2023 | 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm EDT

Location

Arnall Golden Gregory LLP
171 17th Street NW, Suite 2100
Atlanta, Georgia 30363

Join AGG’s Entertainment & Sports team and experts in the film industry for conversations delving into the legal fundamentals that play a crucial role in the success of film projects.

Agenda

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Registration and Networking
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Film Law 101: Copyrights, Contracts, and Chain of Title Moderator: Randy Davidson, Founder | Georgia Entertainment

Speakers:

  • Nikki Miller, Screenwriter, Filmmaker, Animation Producer | NRM Faith Based Films, LLC
  • Beth Moore, AGG
  • Michelle Davis, AGG
5:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Break
5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Licensing Music and Content for Film and TV Moderator: Brennan Dicker, Executive Director | GSU’s Creative Media Industries Institute

Speakers:
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Happy Hour

 

Registration is complimentary and spaces are limited.

