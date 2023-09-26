October 4th Details Announced for the Joint Tax Credit Meeting in Athens

(See Editor’s note below) — Co-Chairs Rep. Shaw Blackmon and Sen. Chuck Hufstetler confirmed the October 4th meeting in Athens. The event will begin at 9:00 AM and be held at Athena Studios, 900 Athena Drive, Athens, GA 30605. As appointed by Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Speaker of the House Jon Burns the committee members are working on behalf of the Georgia General Assembly to review all Georgia tax credits, including Georgia’s film tax credit.

Two events have been held focused on other tax credits in Savannah and Rome. The Athens event will focus on music and film. Two other meetings are planned on November 8th and November 29th. Those locations have not been announced.

Review committee members are:

Senator Chuck Hufstetler (Co-Chair)

Senator John Albers

Senator Greg Dolezal

Senator Bill Cowsert

Senator Michael “Doc” Rhett

Rep. Shaw Blackmon (Co-Chair)

Rep. Debbie Buckner

Rep. Kasey Carpenter

Rep. Chuck Martin

Rep. Bruce Williamson

Rep. Matt Hatchett (ex-officio member)

NOTE: Georgia Entertainment will be in attendance and will arrive the evening before on October 3rd. There is a block of rooms reserved at a special rate for out of town travelers at the Indigo. Please contact us if you plan to arrive early and wish to connect.