Atlanta Digital World Summit Announces Diverse Lineup of Panelists

The Atlanta Digital World Summit (ADWS) is pleased to announce its highly anticipated event, showcasing the significance of Georgia digital revenue streams across various industries. This year’s summit will feature three panel presentations, which will delve into the current state of entertainment, eSports/gaming, and fintech while also exploring the question of “What’s next?” for the digital landscape in Atlanta.

Founder of the Atlanta Digital World Summit, Sarah Smith, expressed her excitement about this year’s event, stating, “We are thrilled to bring together industry leaders and visionaries to discuss the ever-evolving digital space in Atlanta. The summit will provide invaluable insights and opportunities for attendees to explore the potential and future of their respective industries.”

The ADWS lineup of panelists includes esteemed professionals who are at the forefront of their fields:

Fintech Panel:

• Hillery Champagne, Executive Director of Fintech Atlanta, will serve as the moderator.

• Dr. Humayan Zafar, Fintech Faculty at Kennesaw State, will provide his expertise.

• Jeff Gapusan, Fintech Contributor-Forbes, will share insights from the entertainment financing sector.

• Sandra Blair, CEO of Payverse, will bring her knowledge in financial technology.

• David Maiman, Professor of Cybersecurity at GSA

• Jon Gosier, CEO of Filmhedge, will enlighten our audience on entertainment finance.

Entertainment Panel:

• Darius Evans, Film & TV Executive, SR VP of Georgia Production Partners, will serve as moderator.

• Dallas Austin, CEO of Dallas Austin Distribution, Grammy Award winner, renowned music producer and songwriter.

• Chris LeDoux, CEO of Lumalogic & Crafty Apes VFX

• Isaac Hayes III, CEO of Fanbase

• Dina Marto,Music Executive, Founder of C&D The Agency.

• Michelle Davis, Entertainment Attorney, Arnall Golden Gregory.

• Ryan Millsap, Founder of Blackhall Studios and CEO of Blackhall Entertainment.

Gaming Panel

• Evan lahti – Editor in Chief – PC Gamer – will serve as Moderator

• Todd Harris – CEO, Skillshot Media

• Anthony Gaud – CEO, Gaudhammer Gaming Group

• Dave Walen – CEO Exploring Digital

• Liz Tate – Tripwire Interactive COO

• Marcus Matthews – Veteran Game Developer