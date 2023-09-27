Atlanta Women’s Film Festival 2023 Celebrating Female Filmmakers and Empowering Stories

The Atlanta Women’s Film Festival is set to captivate audiences on Sunday, October 8th, from 10:30 am to 7:00 pm at the Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens, located at 1010 White Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310. This event is not only a celebration of the incredible work of female filmmakers, but also a platform to foster connections, inspire creativity, and promote a more inclusive film industry.

Dedicated to showcasing the remarkable talent of female filmmakers, directors, writers, producers, and actors, the Atlanta Women’s Film Festival is a testament to the dynamic contributions of women in cinema. This celebration of female-centered narratives is a vital step towards greater inclusivity and representation in the film industry.

Highlights of the Atlanta Women’s Film Festival include:

Live Screening Blocks: Audiences will have the chance to experience a diverse selection of short films, each telling a unique and compelling story.

Filmmaker Q&A: Engage with the creative minds behind the films as filmmakers take the stage to discuss their artistic process, inspiration, and the challenges they overcame to bring their vision to life.

Table Reads: Witness the power of storytelling through the live reading of screenplays in competition. This immersive experience offers a glimpse into the narrative’s potential on the big screen.

Panel Discussions: Gain insights from accomplished women in the film industry through thought-provoking panel discussions. Learn from their experiences, challenges, and successes in breaking barriers and shaping the future of cinema.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and emerging talent in a vibrant and supportive atmosphere.

Our graphics and trailer can be found here. For tickets and schedule, please visit the following

link.