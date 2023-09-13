Atlanta’s Level 77 Music Nominated for Four Production Music Awards, with Winners to Be Announced in a November 2023 Ceremony in London

Level 77 Music, an independent boutique production music company that creates libraries of songs for film, television, sports, advertising and corporate use, announces four nominations for the UK-based Production Music Awards.

Level 77 Music’s nominations, gained for composition skill and production quality, fall into the categories of Best Acoustic Pop/Rock, Best Dance, Best Jazz and Best Wildcard.

“These four nominations are for songs from three distinct albums,” says Jason Rudd, executive producer of Level 77 Music catalogs. “Two of the albums, ‘Indie Pop Seasons 2’ and ‘Blue Tone Jazz’ were my concepts, and the third album, ‘Bass House,’ which received two nominations, was an electronica concept by our founder and CEO, Patrick Avard, who is brilliant with all forms of electronic and dance production.”

Although Level 77 Music is a young company, founded in 2021, the creatives’ backgrounds in music production run deep. Avard is considered the most in-demand producer in the competitive world of custom cheerleading music – his work first highlighted in Netflix’s celebrated series CHEER – while Rudd possesses decades of experience producing music of various genres for Universal Production Music in Hollywood.

Both Avard and Rudd will attend the Production Music Awards ceremony at London’s HERE at Outernet venue on Nov. 20, 2023.

“We are honored and humbled for this acknowledgement by our industry peers, and wish to profusely thank the Production Music Awards for these nominations,” Avard says.

The Level 77 Music team is rounded out by Creative Director Amore Jones, CTO Anthony Arasi, Coordinator and Music Director Josh Nathan, and Score Composer Mark Kueffner in the company’s Sonic Score division.

Upcoming placements for Level 77 Music include MTV and feature films Lights Out and The Blind.