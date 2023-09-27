Cinespace Studios Buys EUE/Screen Gems’ Atlanta And North Carolina Campuses

Cinespace Studios has announced the acquisition of EUE/Screen Gems studio campuses in Atlanta and Wilmington. This strategic move is part of Cinespace’s ongoing efforts to provide a diverse portfolio of studios and resources to accommodate productions of all sizes under one global network. The locations will operate as Cinespace Atlanta and Cinespace Wilmington.

“We’re excited to announce our expansion into Atlanta and Wilmington,” said Ashley Rice, President & Co-Managing Partner, Cinespace Studios. “Through the strategic acquisition of these well-regarded studio facilities, we’re expanding our footprint in the industry and commitment to supporting every type of creative need.”

The Atlanta studio with a total square footage of 360,000 of production space across 13 sound stages recently completed an expansion adding new office space, additional support space, and 3 brand new purpose-built sound stages each over 21,000 square feet. The studio is currently home to Netflix’s Stranger Things. The Wilmington production facility is 10 column-free and purpose-built sound stages totaling 152,000 sq. ft of shooting space alongside construction mills and office spaces. In the past 40 years, the Wilmington studio, with its iconic coastline and rural landscape has hosted more than 400 productions, including Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3, Amazon Studios’ The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Showtime’s George & Tammy.

“The Cooney family has successfully built two great companies in both Atlanta and Wilmington,” said Eoin Egan, COO & Co-Managing Partner, Cinespace Studios. “We’re looking forward to welcoming both studio operations teams into Cinespace and will continue to offer a best-in-class service to production.”

“We believe that Cinespace Studios will carry forward the legacy we’ve crafted to new heights. Their industry expertise, combined with their outstanding team and commitment to the local communities where they operate sets the stage for a successful future,” said Chris Cooney, CEO, EUE/Screen Gems, Ltd. “We are proud of the many industry professionals we’ve had the pleasure to work with at our Atlanta and Wilmington studios.”