Columbus Set to Host Georgia Entertainment 100 and Georgia Unscripted Roadshow Event

The Georgia Entertainment 100 will adjoin the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow event in Columbus on October 5th. The combination brings the educational program of the roadshow series together with the gala style, networking format of the signature 100 events that Georgia Entertainment is known for. (RSVP HERE.)

“This will be our third Georgia Entertainment 100 held in Columbus since 2019. By now, it’s one that locals look forward to and those coming from other cities in Georgia and other parts of the country really anticipate,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “The timing of this event is very strategic as it puts Columbus in the spotlight around all that’s happening in film, music, gaming and entertainment in the state.”

Georgia Entertainment’s events highlight local creative economies and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. In partnership with the Columbus Film Commission, this event will celebrate local creatives and Georgia businesses serving film productions coming to the region. “Since the Camera Ready Georgia program was created by Governor Deal, Columbus has been at the forefront of communities outside Atlanta embracing film, TV and broadcast production. Columbus is ‘film-ready’ with a vast network of support companies, crew and unique locations that many productions have already discovered.”

Hosted by Valley Hospitality at the Bibb Mill Event Center, the special affair is presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, Yancey Entertainment, Crafty Apes, Reel Supplies, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, TPC, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP and Artisan Haus.

“The scenery combined with the people of a community can be the determining factor as to where a production decides to shoot,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “Columbus has it all and we are so excited to illustrate this in person to so many along side our partners and the Columbus Film Commission.”

The agenda focuses on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

Companies supporting the combined event include All Access Staging, Ambient Studio, Apache Rental Group, Barbizon Lighting, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Blue Trail Productions, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, First Horizons Bank, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, IVB Media, Laser Stream Studio, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, RiseImpact, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, Tweed Recording, United Rentals.

“We are honored to collaborate with other organizations to provide in-kind services and support for these events. Together, we are able to uniquely highlight each of these communities and share the incredible success stories of local businesses and professionals working in the film and entertainment industries in Georgia,” concluded Moyet.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Latino Film Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

To receive more information or to support the Georgia Entertainment events, contact us.

RSVP Today.