CUTLERS COURT Launches, Produced by Georgia-based indie powerhouse Crazy Legs

CUTLERS COURT, a new nationally syndicated courtroom show, is premiering on Sept. 11, 2023. Two-time Emmy-nominated trial attorneys Dana and Keith Cutler, the only married judges to preside over a TV court show, will hear a range of relationship disputes from real litigants. When the disagreement comes to a boiling point, the Cutlers bring their three decades worth of experience as trial attorneys to render the final decision on whether the relationship should continue or if the couple should call it quits.

CUTLERS COURT has been cleared in over 80% of the country, including 17 of the top 20 markets. Launch partners include CBS Television Stations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television, Weigel Broadcasting Co., Tegna Inc., and E.W. Scripps Company, among others.

OFFICIAL PROMO IS HERE.

When not presiding over CUTLERS COURT, Dana practices education law focusing on charter schools, and Keith is a civil defense trial attorney. Together, they are members of their family’s law firm, James W. Tippin & Associates, in Kansas City. The Cutlers have been married for almost 35 years and have three adult sons.

CUTLERS COURT is produced by Crazy Legs Productions in association with Playing Field Entertainment and distributed by David Bulhack, President and Founder of Big Fish Entertainment. In addition to Cappello and Babbit, CUTLERS COURT is executive produced by Gary Apple, Barry Bloom, and David Bulhack, who, along with Babbit, were behind the syndicated court show Relative Justice. Scott Thigpen, Alana Goldstein, and Keely Muse are executive producers for Crazy Legs.

ABOUT CRAZY LEGS PRODUCTIONS

Crazy Legs Productions is a full-service content creation company that produces premium entertainment of almost every genre for the global marketplace. The Atlanta-based indie powerhouse has become a leading producer of non-fiction television, documentaries, sports programming, branded entertainment, and feature films. Dedicated to the art of cinematic storytelling, Crazy Legs has developed and produced a successful slate for top television networks and streaming services, including Showtime, Magnolia Network, Discovery, Netflix, TLC, Facebook, Lifetime, Oxygen, Cartoon Network, OWN, ID, HGTV, and Travel Channel. Crazy Legs also developed, launched, and produced the new interactive football league, Fan Controlled Football (FCF).

ABOUT PLAYING FIELD ENTERTAINMENT

Playing Field Entertainment, LLC, develops and produces a wide range of content for syndication, cable, digital, and international distribution. Co-founded by award-winning producers Ross Babbit, David Bulhack, and Gary Apple, Playing Field has offices in Atlanta and New York.

ABOUT BIG FISH ENTERTAINMENT

Big Fish Entertainment LLC (BFE), founded by President David Bulhack, focuses on creative content development and distribution for first-run broadcast syndication. BFE’s most recent projects include the successful launch and distribution of the syndicated first-run court show Relative Justice and the first-run entertainment news magazine series Celebrity Page. Prior to forming BFE, Bulhack served as GM/SVP Sales for IMG, where he spent a decade overseeing a diverse portfolio of syndicated properties and programming.