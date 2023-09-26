Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG) Officially Launches

The entertainment industry in Georgia has been booming since the film and television tax incentives were passed by the Georgia Legislature over a decade ago. According to Governor Brian Kemp, the film and television industry represented a $4.1B impact to Georgia’s economy, and travel and tourism was up 13% for a $73B economic impact to Georgia in 2022. The Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG) has formed to track, promote, and connect tourism data associated with film, music, arts, and other entertainment sectors. The organization aims to collaborate with entertainment professionals, hospitality firms and advocacy groups to expand economic growth and workforce development in Georgia’s growing tourism industry.

“ETAG will serve to unite the existing efforts dedicated to attracting productions to the state with the tourism and hospitality industry focused on keeping visitors in our hotels, restaurants, and retail shops,” said Lynda Lee Smith, Founder of ETAG. “We are dramatically underselling the true impact of the entertainment industry on Georgia’s economy by not capturing the data associated with the massive events and visitors being drawn to Georgia solely for the purpose of entertainment. Travel and tourism generate billions each year in Georgia, creating and supporting over 422,000 jobs. There is tremendous opportunity for exponential growth. I want to see us maximize this growth to benefit all communities throughout Georgia.”

Film and television are not the only entertainment sectors on the rise. Video gaming and esports are a $300B industry worldwide, and Georgia is at the center of it all. The state hosts massive global events like “Dreamhack” each year at venues around the state. When it comes to music, renowned musicians have called Georgia home for decades, and the Hip Hop genre blossomed in the heart of Atlanta. Music festivals like A3C, Savannah Music Fest and Shaky Knees attract thousands annually. All this growth serves as a stimulus for the tourism and travel industry.

From July 2022 to June 2023, Georgia was home to over 390 major productions including feature films, television, commercials, and music videos. Carrie Burns, ETAG Board Member and CEO of Destination Fandom, “The connection between film, music, and tourism is more than just a boost for the economy; it’s a dynamic fusion of entertainment and exploration, drawing legions of fans eager to dive into the stories and cultures. Film tourism has the magical ability to turn everyday places into iconic stages, creating a magnetic draw for eager fans. Collaboration between the entertainment and tourism sectors is the golden ticket to unlocking the full potential of entertainment tourism, offering fans the chance to immerse themselves in vibrant cultural experiences, and the communities surrounding them to thrive.”

Ray Ezelle, Executive Director of Discover Dunwoody, home to the new Assembly Studios, and Charter Partner of ETAG added, “We are excited about the numerous productions, as well as the influx of travelers who will undoubtedly flock to experience the unique public access part of the studio. Atlanta has yet to witness anything like this.”

The potential for entertainment tourism growth has no limits and it will continue to provide economic impact for decades to come.

More information: www.entertainmenttourism.com