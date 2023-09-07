Esteemed Marketing Executive Tirrell D. Whittley Joins Anthony Hemingway’s Health Documentary ‘Sugar Daddy’ as Executive Producer

Through the new documentary, Sugar Daddy, Emmy-award winning Producer Anthony Hemingway, Director Michael Cooke, Producer Anthony J. Davis, and now – Executive Producer Tirrell D. Whittley have joined forces to bring attention to an ongoing problem, disproportionately affecting African-Americans: the overconsumption of sugar, which is the leading cause of diabetes, of which African-Americans are diagnosed with 60% more than Caucasian adults. It is facts like these that fueled Whittley to come aboard.

No stranger to the power of a meaningful story, Whittley is looking forward to the impact the documentary will make on its viewers. “The overconsumption of sugar is a major issue, and I’m not sure our community is aware of the many problems it can spark. My hope is that this documentary not only highlights the problem but helps audiences identify ways to make a meaningful change.”

Tirrell D. Whittley is a NAACP Image Award winner and a member of the Producer’s Guild of America and Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. His skill for advertising and promotions was birthed by his love of powerful storytelling, which led him to become the award-winning filmmaker he is today. This documentary aligns with that passion, as it features tough topics while offering life-saving solutions.

Golden Globe, Emmy, and NAACP Award-winning Producer/Director Anthony Hemingway, known most for Red Tails and American Crime Story, and Assistant Production Accountant Anthony J. Davis (Captain America: Civil War and STARZ’s P-Valley: season 2, etc.), who will serve as Producer alongside Hemingway on Sugar Daddy, previously worked together on the National Geographic anthology series GENIUS: Aretha in 2021, have reconnected due to their shared passion for this issue. “After watching countless friends and family members harmed by health complications due to sugar consumption, I have partnered with Anthony Hemingway, Tirrell D. Whittley, and healthcare professionals to bring more awareness to sugar-related health issues,” says Davis.

To make a pledge and learn more about the film, visit sugar daddy doc.