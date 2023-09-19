Experience the Dark Side of Film Industry Food Styling: Elizabeth Grove’s Horrifying Food of Film & TV Art Exhibit

Decatur resident Elizabeth Grove, a talented food stylist for film and TV, is proud to present the Horrifying Food of Film & TV art exhibit debuts Friday, October 13th. PRESS INVITED at 11 am for a live food demonstration. The exhibit will be held from the 13th to 15th at the intimate Limelight Theater located at 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Admission is FREE and all are welcome.

Since the WGA, SAG-AFTRA’s union, has been on strike since May of 2023, film industry professionals have had to pivot to make their expertise known. Grove has gained recognition and respect in the industry through her notable contributions in various films and TV shows. The exhibit will proudly feature images and information from films lensed in Georgia.

Elizabeth Grove’s Edible FX: Horrifying Food of Film & TV art exhibit is a delight for food enthusiasts, Halloween horror, and art lovers in general. This exhibit is a unique opportunity to witness the mastery of Elizabeth Grove as she transforms simple vegan ingredients into captivating and horrifying culinary masterpieces.

Grove, known in the film industry for her exceptional skill in recreating food with vegan ingredients, will showcase eight captivating displays. The first display, titled “The Horror Food Stylist’s Secret Weapon,” will mesmerize attendees with its stunning mimicry of fish and body parts using guava paste and cheese. From tantalizing tuna tartare and sushi to perfectly grilled white fish and grotesque body parts, this display will unveil the secrets behind creating horrifying food for the big screen. Visitors will also have the opportunity to view captivating pictures of the food on camera, the process of making it, as well as revealing behind-the-scenes shots with the film crew.

Grove’s impeccable craftsmanship extends beyond this display, “Unusual Edible Food,” will take attendees through her fascinating creations. Expect to see visually striking edible eyeballs, cow patties, vegan skin, human brains, maggots, bugs, as well as curious 3rd world market foods and meat heads. This display perfectly showcases Grove’s unique ability to transform ordinary ingredients into extraordinary and often horrifying culinary experiences.

The Horrifying Food of Film & TV art exhibit serves as an excellent platform to appreciate and explore the fusion of art and gastronomy. Grove’s remarkable skill in recreating food and her commitment to utilizing vegan ingredients showcases the artistry and creativity required in her profession.

For more information on the Horrifying Food of Film & TV art exhibit, please visit www.ediblefx.com