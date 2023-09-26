“Games Week Georgia” To Include DreamHack Atlanta, Esports Summit, GirlGamer Atlanta, SIEGE, VIP Creative Industry Mixer, Film Screening and More December 11-17, 2023

Week-Long Event to Celebrate Georgia’s Gaming and Esports Industry

Games Week Georgia will encompass a week of activities and events to celebrate all aspects of the gaming and esports industry in Georgia, December 11-17, 2023. “Gaming is quietly the largest segment of the $2 trillion global entertainment industry,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media. “Games Week Georgia celebrates the gaming and esports industry, bringing together gaming leaders and experts from around the world alongside a week of consumer events, culminating in one of North America’s largest gaming festivals — DreamHack Atlanta.”

The week will kick off at the Plaza Theater (December 11) with a special screening (film to be announced) and gaming panel with leadership from the film, music and gaming industry in Georgia. GirlGamer Atlanta (December 13) will feature women’s teams competing in Rocket League with a chance to represent the USA at the international finals. The annual Esports Summit (December 14) will return for a full day’s programming punctuating the thriving esports industry in Georgia and beyond. A VIP Creative Industry Mixer event (Thursday evening) will host the who’s who of film, music, and gaming around the theme of gaming, esports and digital entertainment. The annual SIEGE conference (December 14- 17), is the largest professional game development conference in the South and will take place as part of DreamHack Atlanta. The week will culminate with the return of DreamHack Atlanta (December 15-17) for the ultimate weekend of everything gaming and esports under one roof. See full details below.

“Hosting DreamHack in Atlanta isn’t just about creating an event for the local games community, it’s also about building and showcasing the Georgia games industry,” said Guy Blomberg, Senior Director of DreamHack Festivals – Americas. “We want DreamHack and Georgia Games Week to be an important beat on the national and global game industry calendar. There’s so much talent and opportunity here, and we want to make sure everyone knows about it.”

As global esports has exploded, Georgia (and Atlanta) is often called the nation’s esports capital by some enthusiasts, including the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). According to the GDEcD, digital entertainment is a $550 million industry in the state, responsible for more than 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“A lot of people don’t realize that digital entertainment — video gaming more specifically — makes more money than the film industry globally,” said Asante Bradford, Senior Industry Engagement Manager of GDEcD. “Here in Georgia we have worked hard to cultivate the gaming industry, and I am confident saying that it will grow and thrive exponentially as this industry continues to flourish in our state.”

Grant Wainscott, Vice Chair of the Atlanta Esports Alliance added, “Georgia, and specifically metro Atlanta, has become a thriving hub for gaming and esports. This jam-packed week invites gamers from around the world to celebrate the breadth and depth of the incredible ecosystem we have quietly built here in recent years.”

“Georgia’s game industry is booming. Thanks to the Entertainment Investment Act, we have gone from five game studios to more than 160, with over 20 colleges in the state offering game development programs,” said Andrew Greenberg, Director of the Southern Interactive Entertainment and Game Expo (SIEGE). “This has become a major Georgia industry, as well as one of our most popular social pastimes. Bringing all these forces together creates a week of great events not to be missed.”

GEORGIA GAMES WEEK EVENTS:



PLAZA THEATRE | FILM SCREENING & GAMING PANEL | DEC 11

In collaboration with DreamHack Atlanta, the Plaza Theatre will offer a special film screening (film to be announced soon) and a panel featuring leaders from the film, music and gaming industry in Georgia. Event tickets include access to attend DreamHack Atlanta. More details to be announced.

GIRLGAMER ATLANTA | SKILLSHOT | DEC 13

Celebrating women’s competitiveness in esports and engaging young women in STEM/STEAM. The top four professional teams will compete in Rocket League onsite. The winning team will represent the USA at the GirlGamer International Finals in 2024. A limited number of free tickets are available for students as part of school field trips. More details HERE.

ESPORTS SUMMIT | SKILLSHOT | DEC 14

The annual Esport Summit will take place, punctuating the thriving esports industry in Georgia and beyond. Esports Summit provides global business leaders and educators a comprehensive view of the entire esports ecosystem, including networking opportunities, presentations from industry leaders, and workshops with some of the largest names in the esports and scholastic esports industry. Esports Summit tickets include a 3-day pass to attend DreamHack Atlanta. More details HERE.

VIP CREATIVE INDUSTRY MIXER | SKILLSHOT | DEC 14 (evening)

The popular evening affair will host the who’s who of film, music, gaming and broadcast around the theme of gaming, esports and digital entertainment. Including directors, producers, and studio executives across film, gaming, music & esports, the invite-only gathering is also an opportunity to honor elected political leaders and government officials to recognize their role facilitating Georgia’s digital entertainment economy. More details to be announced.

SIEGE | GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER | DEC 14-17

This year, the annual SIEGE conference will take place as part of DreamHack Atlanta. SIEGE is the largest professional game development conference in the South to learn about game art, audio, business, design, esports, programming, VR and more. The event will also include a college fair for high school students interested in the Gaming industry on Thursday, December 14. SIEGE tickets include access to DreamHack Atlanta. More details HERE.

DREAMHACK ATLANTA | GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER | DEC 15-17

DreamHack is returning to Atlanta for the fifth edition of its immersive, gaming lifestyle experience where the community comes to life. The festival weekends feature everything gaming under one roof as attendees experience professional esports tournaments, amateur and varsity gaming tournaments, world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay championship, panels, art, activities, expo, screenings, and more. Tickets are available now at dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets.

DreamHack’s world-spanning phenomenon this year included a number of festivals in several cities around the globe, including the upcoming DreamHack Atlanta in December. In addition, DreamHack has just announced it will return again next year in October 2024.