Georgia Film Festival, set for Sept. 15-16, will includes 46 films over two days

The School of Communication, Film & Theatre (CFT) at the University of North Georgia (UNG) will present the 2023 Georgia Film Festival (GFF) Sept. 15-16 at the Gainesville Campus. The seventh annual edition of GFF includes 46 films over two days. The full schedule and tickets are available on the festival website.

“We seek to showcase the best independent films made by filmmakers in Georgia and the Southeast, and this year’s lineup is our strongest ever,” Dr. Jeff Marker, CFT director and GFF co-executive director, said. “We received so many high-quality submissions, we were able to be very selective. It was painful to say no to some of the films we decided not to program, but we only have so much time. Those we selected are truly outstanding.”

One highlight of the festival is the opening night film, “Silver Dollar Road,” from Academy Award nominee Raoul Peck. The documentary feature follows the story of the Reels family. The matriarch, Mamie Reels Ellison, and her niece Kim Renee Duhon, two fierce and clear-eyed women, tell the story of bending to safeguard valiantly their ancestors’ land and their brothers and uncles Melvin and Licurtis, who were wrongfully imprisoned for eight years — the longest sentence for civil contempt in North Carolina history.

This documentary, based on the 2019 ProPublica article, highlights the covert ways the legal system has been exploited to keep Black land ownership fragile and the racial wealth gap growing. The GFF screening is within days of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.