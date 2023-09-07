Georgia Filmmakers, Latino Creatives, Hispanic Heritage Month to be Celebrated at Georgia Latino International Film Festival

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance (GALFA) is proud to present the 12th annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF) scheduled for September 21st to 24th, 2023 in Gwinnett County. The four-day extravaganza celebrates independent filmmakers and honors Hispanic Heritage Month, promising a cinematic experience like no other.

As the premier film festival in the Southeast and the only Afro-Latino curated Film Festival in the country, GALIFF continues to shine the spotlight on talented Latino filmmakers from around the world.

Attendees will be immersed in a world of captivating storytelling, workshops, and diverse perspectives, featuring films and directors from all over the United States, Spain, Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean. The Georgia Latino International Film Festival stands apart from other festivals, providing an intimate setting that fosters networking, idea exchange, and artistic growth for filmmakers and film enthusiasts alike.

“We are thrilled to bring together filmmakers and film lovers for a weekend dedicated to the magic of cinema and the celebration of Latino culture,” said Carla Berkowitz, Chairwoman of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance. “Our festival continues to be a beacon of creativity, showcasing the very best in independent films, nurturing local talent, and promoting diversity in the industry.”

The festival will be held at the prestigious Gas South Arena and various other venues throughout Gwinnett County. Attendees can purchase full festival passes, granting access to all events, screenings, and receptions.

“We take great pride in our role as the only film festival that highlights Latino talent in Georgia,” says Yvette Moise, President, and Co-Founder of GALFA. “Through GALIFF, we aim to bridge cultures, transcend borders, and nurture the creativity and vision of our filmmakers.”

Join us as we bask in the beauty of cinema, celebrate Latino culture, and pay homage to Hispanic Heritage Month. The Georgia Latino International Film Festival promises a weekend of immersive experiences, captivating stories, and unforgettable memories for film enthusiasts of all backgrounds.

Honors for Actress and Philanthropist Rosa Bianco

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance is thrilled to announce its plans to honor the acclaimed actress and philanthropist, Rosa Bianco, with the prestigious 2nd Annual Pepe Serna Visionary Career Award. The award presentation will take place during the Georgia Latino International Film Festival VIP Opening Night on September 21st at 6:30 p.m. in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

In a star-studded event, attendees will also be treated to a special screening of “Radical,” the 2023 Sundance Festival Favorite Award winner starring Eugenio Derbez and directed by Christopher Zalla. This screening is sponsored by VIX. Additionally, the event will feature the short film “I AM QUEEN” from Mexico, directed by Roberto Salazar.

“Rosa Bianco has been instrumental in the film industry in Georgia,” said Moise. “We are honored to present her with the Pepe Serna Visionary Career Award. She is an amazing individual who dedicates herself wholeheartedly and represents her community on the big screen.”

Bianco, renowned for her role as Miguel’s doting grandmother on Cobra Kai (Netflix), is a classically trained actress. Her notable small screen credits include recurring roles on East New York and Being Mary Jane with Gabrielle Union, and guest starring roles in New Amsterdam starring Ryan Eggold, and Doom Patrol. On the silver screen, Rose was recently seen in The Tomorrow War alongside Chris Pratt, Ric Roman Waugh’s Greenland , and a Netflix original movie, Project Power. In 2023 she will grace the screen with a supporting role in several independent features including One Fast Move, The Nana Project , and Nochebuena. Born and raised in Chicago, Rosa Bianco’s talent and heart knows no bounds.

Biano said: “I am humbled and thrilled to be receiving this Visionary Career Award. I love that it is named for Pepe Serna, truly a visionary with a great career who I know must have inspired so many Latino kids. Role models are important, they were important to me as I was growing up. We Latino artists walk in the footsteps of wonderful Latino actors like Pepe, Rita Moreno, and Katy Jurado.”

Dr. Jose Marquez, PhD, expressed, “Rosa is the consummate professional and always leads with her heart. We are proud and honored to have her in our ranks.”

In addition to honoring Bianco, GALFA will present the Impacto Crea Award during the VIP opening night event. The Impacto Crea Award recognizes actors, filmmakers, writers, community leaders, and companies that have made significant contributions to both the Georgia Latino Film Alliance and the broader Georgia film industry. These contributions play a crucial role in nurturing and developing the next generation of filmmakers.

For more information about the Georgia Latino International Film Festival and how to participate, please visit www.GALIFF.org