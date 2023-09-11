GGDA: Starting and Running a Game Studio Sept. 12

Join us as we explore how anyone, from student to pro, can start their own game studio. We will also be testing games created by Georgia indie developers.

Speakers

Andrew Greenberg – GGDA Executive Director, has worked with numerous game studio startups including his own, Holistic Design Inc. He also runs the Game Tech Hub startup accelerator.

Chris Cornelison – Interim Associate Vice President for Innovation and Commercialization, Director of Intellectual Property Development, and Associate Professor of Microbiology at Kennesaw State University. Chris has valuable experience in taking research innovations and advancing them to profitable enterprises utilizing institutional and regional venture development resources.

Colin Ake – Limited Term Instructor of Entrepreneurship and runs a local incubator program. Colin has worked with many local small businesses and understands all of the hurdles needed to be overcome for a business to become a stable aspect of the community.

Dennis Loubiere – Program Manager & Part-Time Instructor of Management and part of the Robin and Doug Shore Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center. The Robin and Doug Shore Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center provides valuable support and resources to many entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses. Through the center, numerous companies have launched, ranging from tech startups to service-based businesses. These ventures not only create jobs and contribute to economic growth, but they also bring innovative products and services to the market.

6-7 pm Networking

7-8 pm Panel

8-9 pm Networking

Where: KSU-Marietta Campus, Exhibition Hall in the Architecture Building (N)

How Much: Free for GGDA members and KSU students, faculty & staff; $10 all others

Members and KSU register HERE

All others register HERE