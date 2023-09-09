Governor and First Lady Attend Special ‘Sound of Freedom’ Screening at Trilith

Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp attended a special screening of ‘Sound of Freedom’ last week at Trilith. The VIP event brought out senior entertainment executives across the state and other parts of the country. The film continues to enjoy incredible success at the box office generating nearly $200 million in ticket sales.

The event was made possible by Chandler Rierson, Charles Andros and Rob Moran of Bay Point Media and included remarks from the First Lady, CEO of Trilith Studios Frank Patterson, and others.

‘Sound of Freedom’ was directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde, and stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp. Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia. Preventing human and sex trafficking is an important initiative of First Lady Marty Kemp and the Governor’s administration.

See the images below. Click to enlarge.