Grammy Award Winner Michelle Williams Headlines Trilith Foundation’s Enrichment Series

By Rosa Waite, Georgia Entertainment

Legendary member of Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams, packed the house at the Trilith Town Stage for the latest installment of the Trilith Foundation’s Enrichment Series.

Along with moderators Elizabeth Dixon and Fred Odom, the Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and now author joined the Trilith community to detail the experiences that led to the writing of her new book, “Checking In.”

The title, “Checking In,” is an ode to the TMZ article which headlined that Williams had “checked into” a treatment facility for mental health in 2018. While receiving treatment, Williams decided to take her power back and write about the experience from her own point of view – one she now likes to share with others in the hopes of making a positive impact.

The “little girl from Rockford, Illinois” who came to Atlanta to audition for Destiny’s Child discussed with an engaged audience how she made changes in her life, healed her trauma, and achieved the ultimate success – “peace of mind.”

After sharing her story, Williams, Dixon, and Odom invited the audience to participate in the conversation with learning circles; attendees broke off into smaller groups and related Williams’ story to their own experiences.

As individuals offered their stories, the room was filled with much laughter and tears (prompting the passing of tissue boxes by event staff). The event culminated in a Q&A from Williams and roaring applause. Attendees left with a copy of “Checking In” and rave reviews about the event.

