Introducing Cinema Life Projects: A Platform for Creativity, Integrity, and Artistic Expression

Founded in 2017, Cinema Life has been a steadfast advocate for independent filmmakers, providing a platform to showcase their unique voices. Beginning with the curation of impactful film festivals and educational resources, the organization has now embarked on a groundbreaking venture: Cinema Life Projects. This innovative production platform collaborates with filmmakers to bring their visions to life on the big screen. With unwavering support and a commitment to artistic integrity, Cinema Life continues to shape the film industry, one captivating story at a time.

The inaugural project under Cinema Life Projects is “Pa” by Zack Burkett, a heartwarming fish-out-of-water comedy that offers a fresh perspective on the lives of older individuals. This film explores the idea that it’s never too late to follow one’s dreams, shedding light on the challenges faced by Production Assistants (PAs) in the dynamic setting of the film industry.

The team:

Zack Burkett (Writer/ Director/ Producer): A Maryland native, Zack Burkett’s passion for filmmaking ignited through iconic works by Spielberg and Lucas. His creative journey led him to study film and writing at the University of Maryland. Since 2017, Zack’s been leaving his mark on Atlanta’s film scene, from award-winning shorts to roles on hit TV shows. In 2023, he launched ZebraCat Productions, LLC, and is set to direct his first feature, “Pa.”

Kevin Saunders (Producer): From the theater stage to Hollywood sets, Maryland native Kevin Saunders’ acting journey spans over a decade. His love for storytelling, kindled by childhood favorites like “Jurassic Park,” has blossomed into producing acclaimed films. With Aristrolle’s Quest Productions, Kevin aims to create opportunities for underrepresented voices in the industry.

Amanda Seay (Producer): Amanda Seay, a SCAD alumna, brings a wealth of production experience to “Pa.” Her credits include web series, short films, and music videos. Amanda’s track record of successful projects and her dedication to the craft make her a vital part of bringing “Pa” to life.

Caroline King (Producer): As founder of Cinema Life, Caroline King is a force in the Atlanta film scene. Her dedication to inclusive storytelling shines through her film festivals and her podcast turned network TV show, “Bitch Beer.” Through her work, she amplifies diverse voices, leaving an indelible mark on Atlanta’s artistic community.

Brady Holcomb (Director of Photography): With experience across TV shows and commercials, Brady Holcomb is a seasoned professional in the Atlanta film industry. His problem-solving skills and passion for visual storytelling make him a valuable asset to “Pa,” a project that aligns perfectly with his artistic aspirations.

Henry Godwin (Sound Department): With degrees in Computer Science and Sound Design, Henry Godwin brings a wealth of knowledge to the sound department. His award-winning work and extensive experience on acclaimed films and TV shows showcase his unwavering commitment to audio excellence. Henry’s meticulous approach ensures top-notch sound quality, making him an invaluable addition to the “Pa” team.

