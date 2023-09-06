Jesup Film Festival Coming in October

The Jesup Film Festival is thrilled to announce its inaugural event. This year, the Jesup Film Festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of cinematic excellence, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts.

This year’s festival, scheduled to take place October 20th and 21st, will feature a dynamic lineup of exceptional films. Films will be played at The Historic Strand Theatre and at The Jesup Drive In. All films from the horror genre will be played at night at The Jesup Drive In as the Jesup Drive In Horror Fest takes place along with them.

Festival Highlights:

World-Class Film Selection: Jesup Film Festival has curated a remarkable selection of films ensuring a diverse and engaging program for all movie lovers. Industry Panels and Workshops: The Festival will host a series of thought-provoking panels and workshops, offering insights into the latest trends in filmmaking, distribution, and storytelling. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with fellow professionals. Awards and Recognition: The festival will culminate with a red carpet awards ceremony, where the best films and filmmakers will be honored with prestigious accolades. Categories include Best of Fest, Best GA Made Film, Best Director, and many more. Horror Fest: Jesup Film Festival is not just about watching films; it’s also a celebration of Spooktober. Attendees can experience a haunted forest, rides, and entertainment that will get you in the Halloween spirit.

“This is the first ever Jesup Film Festival and the goal has always been to give independent filmmakers another place where they can show off their work, come together, and inspire each other. Another goal is to shine a light on the city of Jesup and expose it to these new people coming in. I think everyone coming out will have a fun time not only with the film festival but also with the horror festival at the drive-in” says Brock Drury, the festival director.

Festival Details:

Dates : October 20th and 21st

: October 20th and 21st Venue : The Historic Strand Theatre and The Jesup Drive-In

: The Historic Strand Theatre and The Jesup Drive-In Website : www.jesupfilmfest.com

: www.jesupfilmfest.com Tickets: Tickets for the Jesup Film Festival can be purchased on site at the festival.

Join us at the Jesup Film Festival for an extraordinary experience. Be a part of the magic that brings stories to life on the big screen and celebrates the art of filmmaking.

For press inquiries, interviews, and accreditation requests, please contact:

jesupfilmfestival@gmail.com