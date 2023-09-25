Co-President of Georgia Production Partnership, LaRonda Sutton, Celebrates the Georgia Film Office: 50 Looks Good on Us

LaRonda Sutton, Co-President of the Georgia Production Partnership, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Georgia Film Office from 1973 with productions like Cannonball Run, Deliverance, and In the Heat of the Night to 2023 as the top production center in the world.

