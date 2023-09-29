Major Studios Join Other Companies To Launch New Streaming Advocacy Trade Group

Major studio streamers are among the inaugural members of a new trade group devoted to advocacy for federal and state policies that impact their services.

The Streaming Innovation Alliance includes a membership roster of Netflix, Max, Paramount+, Disney and Peacock, as well as Afroland.tv, ForUsByUs Network, TelevisaUnivision, VaultAccess and ViX.

The senior advisers include former Rep. Fred Upton, who was chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and former FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn, who served as acting chair of the agency.

Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, played a major role in organizing the alliance.

In a statement, he said, “Streaming provides great value, vast programming choices, and unprecedented options for consumers. The MPA looks forward to working with the SIA and its members to ensure federal and state policy propels this incredible innovation forward – and doesn’t undermine the value and diversity consumers are enjoying today.”

The group was formed amid some concern among members of Congress over streaming and whether regulations should be applied to services as they are for linear TV. A House Energy & Commerce subcommittee recently held a hearing on streaming, with concerns over issues like data collection and privacy.

The alliance also unveiled a poll showing seven out of ten voters polled viewed streaming services favorably, with higher favorability among younger voters and communities of color.

Not yet on the list of companies were other major streaming players like Apple+ and Amazon Prime.