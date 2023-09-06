NBCUniversal Jobs Available at Assembly Studios

Assembly Studios is a newly constructed, state-of-the-art studio with sound stages, vivid exterior locations, and full production services all available in one location. It’s almost go-time and NBCUniversal is hiring for key positions.

Electrical Associate

Job Description: NBCUniversal is looking for an Electrical Associate person to join our Set Lighting & Grip department as part of our Studio Operations team in Doraville, GA. In this role you will be responsible for pulling and receiving lighting and electric equipment orders for Television and Film productions. More

Canvas Associate

Job Description: NBCUniversal is looking for a Canvas Associate person to join our Set Lighting & Grip department as part of our Studio Operations team in Doraville, GA. More

Rental Agent

Job Description: The NBCUniversal Studio Services team is looking for a collaborative, results-driven creative and self-motivated Rental Agent for our Lighting and Grip operation in Doraville, GA. In this role you will be an important part of the operation’s leadership team through maintaining the flow of Lighting and Grip equipment and paperwork while assisting in warehouse responsibilities. More

Costume Lead

Job Description: NBCUniversal is looking for a Costume Lead to join our Studio Operations team in Doraville, GA. In this role you will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the costume and wardrobe department to support both our internal and external productions within the broader Atlanta metro region. More

Sign Shop Lead

Job Description: NBCUniversal is looking for a leader of our sign and arts shop to join the Studio Operations team in Doraville, GA. In this role you will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the sign and graphics department to support both our internal and external productions within the broader Atlanta metro region. More

Manager, Set Lighting & Grip

Job Description: NBCUniversal is looking for a Set Lighting & Grip Manager to join our Studio Operations team in Doraville, GA. In this role you will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the set lighting, grip, and canvas departments to support both our internal and external productions within the broader Atlanta metro region. You’ll provide oversight of an extensive inventory of production assets and equipment to ensure ideal utilization while managing a team to support production logistics, maintenance, and billing. More