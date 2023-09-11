NeighborhoodTV Features Georgia Unscripted Roadshow in Cobb County

NeighborhoodTV, a company that airs local news, entertainment, sports, and lifestyle content, attended the Georgia Unscripted roadshow in August. The broadcast reaches thousands in the Cobb County and North Atlanta area. The feature included comments from:

Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment

Lynda Smith, Entertainment tourism advocate

Thyna Ascencio Owner of Frontline Medical Concierge Services

Representative Kasey Carpenter, Chairman of the Creative Arts & Entertainment

The program highlights research from Georgia State University and showcases imagery from Laser Stream, Atlanta Craft Services and Elegant Affairs. Watch the 3 minute video here.

The 2023 Georgia Unscripted/Georgia Entertainment 100 events are presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment. The communities for this year’s roadshow are Alpharetta/Roswell/Cumming, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Marietta, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

Companies supporting the roadshow include Apache Rental Group, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, GSB Architects, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Reel Supplies, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, and Tweed Recording.

Register for upcoming events here.