NeighborhoodTV Features Georgia Unscripted Roadshow in Cobb County

NeighborhoodTV, a company that airs local news, entertainment, sports, and lifestyle content, attended the Georgia Unscripted roadshow in August. The broadcast reaches thousands in the Cobb County and North Atlanta area. The feature included comments from:

  • Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment
  • Lynda Smith, Entertainment tourism advocate
  • Thyna Ascencio Owner of Frontline Medical Concierge Services
  • Representative Kasey Carpenter, Chairman of the Creative Arts & Entertainment

The program highlights research from Georgia State University and showcases imagery from Laser Stream, Atlanta Craft Services and Elegant Affairs. Watch the 3 minute video here.

The 2023 Georgia Unscripted/Georgia Entertainment 100 events are presented by FilmHedgePhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly StudiosBrasfield GorrieICPTrilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment. The communities for this year’s roadshow are Alpharetta/Roswell/Cumming, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Marietta, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

Companies supporting the roadshow include Apache Rental GroupBarnes & Thornburg LLPBarrow GroupCinelease Studios, City National BankCabretta CapitalClassic TentsGeorgia Entertainment PR AllianceGSB ArchitectsFitzHenry FilmsFlat Rock StudioGateway 85 CIDGhost GamingGreenspoon Marder LLPMoonshine Post ProductionPC&EReel SuppliesSkillshotSonesta Hotels, and Tweed Recording.

Register for upcoming events here.

 

 

