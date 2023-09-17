President’s Vision Award by the Georgia Latino Film Alliance to Honor Hilton Howell

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance is delighted to announce that Hilton Howell, Chairman and CEO of Gray Television, will receive the prestigious 2023 President’s Vision Award. The award ceremony will take place during the black-tie VIP Opening Night on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 6:00 PM at the Gas South District Theatre in Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance (GALFA) is a 501c3 charity dedicated to offering educational programs to high school students interested in the film and television industry and supporting minority adults pursuing careers in the field. Despite the challenges faced due to recent industry strikes, GALFA continues to make a significant impact, with over 200 film and tv students in Gwinnett set to benefit from GALFA’s Youth Cinema Program in 2023.

“It’s been a challenging year, but we are excited to honor Hilton Howell with the Presidential Vision Award live and in-person for the incredible work which will leave a mark in our community,” stated Dr. Jose Marquez, PhD, CEO, and Founder of GALFA. “We are all proud of the economic growth that Doraville will continue to experience thanks to Hilton Howell’s vision to expand Gray TV and studios in Georgia.”

The Presidential Vision Award recognizes outstanding individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to the film and television industry. Carla Berkowitz, Chair of the Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF), praised Howell’s contributions, stating, “Hilton Howell’s dedication to the industry has left an indelible mark, and we are thrilled to celebrate his achievements.”

Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of GALFA and presenter of the Presidential Visionary Award, added, “Hilton Howell’s impact goes far beyond television. His commitment to supporting educational initiatives in the community aligns perfectly with GALFA’s mission.”

Hilton Howell brings over 25 years of broadcasting experience to his role as Chairman and CEO of Gray Television. He has also made significant contributions to various advisory boards, including the National Association of Broadcasters The University of Georgia and the Center for Leadership and Ethics at the University of Texas at Austin.