Recap with Photos: Augusta’s Creatives Celebrate and Connect at Georgia Entertainment Event

Georgia Entertainment, in partnership with Film Augusta, held the fourth 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow in Augusta last week. Numerous business owners, entertainment executives along with legislators and government officials gathered to learn more about the creative economy in the region.

“The community rallied around this event despite being postponed by the hurricane on August 30th. Our media friends and other partners like the Hyatt and Fat Man’s Cafe were extremely flexible to make it a memorable night,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “You could see it on the faces of each person that attended. Augusta is entertainment ready and the region is on the radar of producers and directors around the world.”

The purpose of this and the other 8 roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. The Augusta event included comments from:

Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film & Entertainment Office

Mayor Garnett Johnson’s Office

Jennifer Bowen of Film Augusta & Visit Augusta

Bennish Brown, CEO of Visit Augusta

Warren Ostergard, Producer

Scott Votaw of the Georgia Film Academy

Brennen Dicker of Georgia State University

Barbara Zagrondik, Assistant Director residing in Augusta

Terrence Williams of IndieGrip.com based in Augusta

A.B. Osborne, Directors of Animation at Augusta University

Other companies supporting the combined event include All Access Staging, Ambient Studio, Apache Rental Group, Barbizon Lighting, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Blue Trail Productions, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, First Horizons Bank, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, IVB Media, Laser Stream Studio, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, RiseImpact, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, Tweed Recording, United Rentals.

“Jobs, education and workforce development were the main topics in Augusta and we are so honored to have so many of the key state and local organizations represented in the room tonight,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President, Georgia Entertainment. “These events allow creative professionals and policy makers to network and learn in a very special environment, by immersing them in the local creative scene.” The communities for this year’s roadshow are North Fulton/Forsyth County, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Cobb County, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta. (All the events and recaps.)

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Latino Film Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

The next event will be a combined Georgia Entertainment 100 and Georgia Unscripted affair. It will be held October 5th in Columbus, Georgia. For more information about supporting the events, contact us and to RSVP click here.

