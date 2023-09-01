The DeKalb Entertainment Commission Hosts ‘The Art of the Business Plan for Creatives’ Workshop

The DeKalb Entertainment Commission (DEC), a division of Decide DeKalb Development Authority, is thrilled to announce an exciting program for creative minds to finally turn their idea into a viable business plan with: The Art of the Business Plan for Creatives workshop. Designed for individuals eager to bring their creative concepts to life, the workshop facilitator will be Brandon Butler of Butter.ATL.

The Art of the Business Plan for Creatives is perfect for the budding artist, aspiring DJ, the entrepreneur at heart who has a knack for writing, or anyone curious about creating a business plan. Organizers believe the convergence of talent and idea to form a workable business strategy could make this the perfect mid-week outing. The event takes place Wednesday, September 13th, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sole Play Decatur and promises an evening of inspiration, innovation, and networking. There is no cost to attend; However, registration is required.

“The creative community in DeKalb is multi-faceted and resourceful—whether someone is working a 9 to 5 job with a few side-hustles, we created this workshop for those who may need a gentle nudge to get their idea out of their head and onto paper—or an iPad”, said Shelbia Jackson, Director of the DEC. “Given the state of the entertainment industry strike right now, our intention is to provide this workshop and others as a way to help creatives take a more proactive approach to their career endeavors,” Jackson said.

If anyone understands the power of an idea and the positive impact it can have on the community, Brandon Butler sure does. A native son of DeKalb County with an MBA from Georgia Tech, Butler is CEO of Butter.ATL, a media agency and culture channel, focusing on all-things Atlanta told through a lens of Southern fried authenticity. “I understand 1,000% what it feels like to have a unique idea or concept that you think could be a business, but you’re unsure where to start. When you stop talking about the idea and actually start to put the idea in motion, that’s where things come together and having a plan in place will absolutely help guide your process,” said Butler.