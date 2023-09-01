Here are 10 ways the TV and movie industry benefit the Peach State

It’s no secret that Georgia is a beloved film location, but why?

According to Georgia.org, the Peach State has decent weather (other than miserably hot summers), the busiest airport in the world and plenty of spacious studio locations. In fact, Georgia has more than four million square feet of stage space.

So, other than giving us entertainment, what else does the film industry do for the state?

A lot, actually.

In 2021 alone, the film industry in Georgia broke records with $4 billion in direct spending by making more than 365 productions.

But it doesn’t stop there. Here are 10 ways the film industry benefits Georgia:

JOBS

Thousands of people are employed — from electricians, stage crew, artists, lighting designers and more — just to keep up with the booming film industry in Georgia. If you are looking for a job, look no further because the film industry in Georgia isn’t slowing down.

SMALL BUSINESSES

The film industry uses small businesses to get various projects done. Small businesses that specialize in construction, landscaping and hardware are especially useful to the industry.

“In addition to providing production jobs that range across a variety of skills from accounting to carpentry to engineering and graphic design, productions are using local vendors, eating at Georgia restaurants, and staying in our hotels,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a 2022 news release. See more here.