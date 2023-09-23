X New Appointments Points to Entertainment Focus for the Social Platform, Formerly Twitter

Linda Yaccarino spent 15 years at Turner Entertainment and 11.5 years at NBCUniversal before her surprise appointment as Twitter’s (now X) new CEO. As she continues to build her team, she just announced four hires of executives she had worked with at Turner or NBCUniversal, bringing more Hollywood experience to the tech company headed by Elon Musk.

Brett Weitz, former General Manager Of TNT, TBS & truTV, has been named Head of Content, Talent and Brand Sales. Fellow Turner alum Monique Pintarelli has joined as Head of the Americas, overseeing Sales and Partnerships across the U.S., Canada and Latin America. NBCU’s Carrie Stimmel will serve as Global Agency Leader, and fellow NBCU exec Rob Hayes as Lead for Revenue Operations.

Weitz left in the major post-merger Warner Bros. Discovery restructuring in May 2022 after 14 years at Turner. As General Manager Of TNT, TBS, & truTV, position he was named to in 2019, he managed all three nets, helping TNT and TBS to maintain their positions as as the #1 and #2 networks in prime among all cable entertainment networks and truTV among the youngest and most affluent. See more at Deadline.