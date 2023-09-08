XXX + X Moonshine Post Celebrates 10 Years of Storytelling

By Drew Sawyer, Founder at Moonshine Post Production

As Moonshine Post celebrates its mind-blowing decade of existence this year, I’m scrolling through a flood of photos on my phone – film festivals, premier parties, life-altering gear and commercial real estate acquisitions that had us question our sanity but paid off, a beaming and ever-growing team, concluded by a wall of photos of my first born, Juniper. How in the absolute !@#$ did we get this far. We’ve color finished and mixed 100s of episodes and features for studio, network and streaming. And now we’re editing them, too!?! High-profile collaborations have led to remarkable milestones – from total post services on AMC Series like Creepshow to Netflix Originals like S.M.A.S.H. to a Dolly Parton feature film Emmy Nomination and a collaboration with George R.R. Martin, all a testament to Moonshine Post’s growth and reputation in the industry.

And we couldn’t have done it without our unstoppable team and you, of course, the supporter, the client, the collaborator.

Strategic Partnerships

Moonshine’s growth is a testament to the growth of Georgia’s film industry and tax credit – right time, right place, and the right amount of chip on our shoulders to make it happen and prove everyone else wrong. Atlanta, Georgia was the epicenter, and as the state became a hotbed for production, we expanded Moonshine’s services and forged strategic partnerships with other companies such as Crafty Apes VFX, ArsenalFX Color, and Boom Post Audio. This allowed us to support a growing market, and provide full-service post capabilities for film and television, and cement our position as a leader in the industry.

