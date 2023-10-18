A look back at the timeline of Assembly Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – If you’ve lived in the Atlanta area long enough, you may remember that Doraville was once the home to a massive General Motors plant.

The plant opened in the 1940s, creating thousands of cars a year. It also created thousands of jobs and attracted people to the small town. “The city really grew up around the GM plant. It was a really important part of the city for a long time,” Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman said.

But in 2008, GM closed the plant and the city was left wondering what would happen and what could replace so many jobs. About six years later, a new developer purchased the property for $50 million and began tearing down and re-developing the site, only to be halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s when developer Jay Gipson and Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell stepped in.

To read more visit Atlanta News First