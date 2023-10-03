Agenda Posted for Georgia Tax Credit Review of Film and Music in Athens

Co-Chairs Rep. Shaw Blackmon and Sen. Chuck Hufstetler confirmed the October 4th meeting in Athens. The event will begin at 9:00 AM and be held at Athens Technical College; 800 US Hwy, 29 North, Building A, Room 139, Athens, GA 30601. It will be live streamed here.

The notice also requested any public testimony to be emailed to taxpaneltestimonial@house.ga.gov.

Agenda: Open/Welcome;

o Dr. Andrea Daniel, President, Athens Technical College

o Dr. Charles Davis, Dean, Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, UGA

Impact of HB1037/ State Audit Process- 3rd Party Perspective

o Peter Stathopoulos, Partner, Bennett Thrasher o Americans For Prosperity Presentation, TonyWest Short Break

2023 Economic Impact Study on Georgia’s Film Incentive o Presenter: Leon Forde, Director, Olsberg SPI o Eleanor Judd, Associate Director, Olsberg SPI

Georgia’s Film Production Ecosystem Panel: o Lead Panelist & Moderator: Frank Patterson, President, Trilith Studios o Panelists: Small Business: Bhugesh Patel, CEO, BI Production Works Education & Workforce: Kate McArdle, Director of Film Workforce Development, Georgia Film Academy Film Tourism & Economic Development: Misti Martin, President, Cherokee Office of Economic Development Committee Discussion Period



As appointed by Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Speaker of the House Jon Burns the committee members are working on behalf of the Georgia General Assembly to review all Georgia tax credits, including Georgia’s film tax credit.

Two events have been held focused on other tax credits in Savannah and Rome. The Athens event will focus on music and film. Two other meetings are planned on November 8th and November 29th. Those locations have not been announced.

Review committee members are: