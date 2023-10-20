Aprio Named a Top 5 Workplace in Atlanta by Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA – Aprio, LLP, is pleased to announce its ranking as one of Atlanta’s top five employers in the 2023 Top Workplaces Survey by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Aprio, recognized nationally as the fastest-growing advisory and accounting firm, received the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award, the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award, and the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2023 Award. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the firm has received the honor of being named a Top Workplace.

Conducted in partnership with Energage, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution surveyed over 42,000 organizations with 150 or more employees. Top Workplaces’ Culture Excellence Awards recognize organizations based on various employment factors. This year, Aprio earned recognition in the Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation and Benefits, Leadership, and Purpose and Values categories. These awards recognize Aprio’s dedication to expand its people-first culture and create long-term value for clients, teams, and communities.

“By creating a nurturing, purpose-driven, diverse and inclusive culture, our team members have the tools and support they need to provide unmatched service to our clients,” said Larry Sheftel, Chief Human Resources Officer. “From wellness programming to leading-edge benefits and learning and development resources, I am proud of our consistent dedication and innovative opportunities to enhance the employee experience at Aprio.”

Aprio has been awarded top workplace awards nationally and regionally across the U.S. The firm was named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work in 2022 and received recognition on Vault’s Top Accounting 25 list, which ranks the best accounting firms to work for in 2023. Aprio consistently ranks as a top firm for wellness, the hiring process, and culture.

“At Aprio, we are committed to continuing to nurture and evolve our culture to ensure our team has the infrastructure and investments needed to thrive at work and beyond while delivering top-notch results to our clients,” shared Richard Kopelman, CEO & Managing Partner. “We are honored to be named one of Atlanta’s top employers and deeply value the recognition by our team and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”

To learn more about Aprio, visit https://www.aprio.com/.