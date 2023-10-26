Atlanta-Based “Godfather of Storyboarding,” Mark Simon, Gives TED Talk

TEDx has released a talk by Atlanta storyboard artist Mark Simon, known as the Godfather of Storyboarding, called The Case for Rejecting Your First Draft.

Mark pulls from his 45-plus years as a professional artist, writer and Hollywood storyboard artist to humorously examine the problems with releasing creative content before it’s had time to ‘breath’. He uses stories from personal texts with his wife, to invoicing, to storyboarding on popular movies and tv shows to emphasize how you should never deliver the first draft of anything.

Mark’s talk was recorded in September of 2023 at the WilsonPark TEDx event in Florence, Alabama.

You can find Mark’s talk here.