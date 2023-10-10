Atlanta Film Society Announces Film Lineup For Locals Only

The Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS) is pleased to announce the lineup of films for the fall edition of its ongoing screening series Locals Only: Not for the Faint of Heart. The eight films selected come from over 40 entries. They highlight October’s theme of locally produced short films under the thriller, horror, suspense, or mystery genres.

This month’s screening is the second installment after a nearly four-year hiatus due to COVID-19. One of its many acclaimed independent film programs, ATLFS is also the presenter of the annual Oscar-Qualifying Atlanta Film Festival (ATLFF) in the spring. Unlike ATLFF, Locals Only is a series solely dedicated to Georgia filmmakers. Thanks to the state tax incentive, GA’s film industry has been rapidly growing and is now ranked one of the top three production states in the US. Locals Only acts as a way to showcase the homegrown talent in the large media industry.

“We’ve been working hard throughout 2023 to re-start our regular Local Only series, previously held sporadically since the pandemic began. Atlanta has such an active, committed indie film production scene, and we love showcasing that at ATLFF. Locals Only is a way for us to spread that love throughout the rest of the year.” said Jon Kieran, Programming Director of ATLFS.

The recent summer winners of Locals Only included “In the Rearview,” directed by Megan Massa, who took the Audience Award for her documentary short about her & her brother as they look back on a road trip with their father 20 years ago; they discover their memories have faded. The other winner was “A Synonym for Art: Rodgric J.,” directed by Kasey L. Martin, who received the Jury Award & tied for the Audience Award. Kasey’s documentary short is about a black man sharing his journey of self-discovery through tattoos.

Megan Massa is a founding partner of Atlanta-based production company Chorus Films, where she produces commercial and video content for advertising agencies, brands, and business clients. Kasey L. Martin is a local indie filmmaker with a BA in Communications from Christopher Newport University and an MA in Filmmaking from Kingston University London. Kasey uses her multidisciplinary practice to explore the complexities of identity, culture, and belonging. Both filmmakers represent the burgeoning talent in GA’s film community.

The fall screening will take place on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the recently reopened Tara Atlanta Theater, with doors opening at 6:30 pm ET and the event starting at 7:00 pm. ATLFS will award Jury and Audience prizes, each with a $100 cash prize. Winning films will also receive winner laurels. Plus, two All-Access badges to the 2024 Atlanta Film Festival ($800+ value) and two Tara Theatre ticket/popcorn/drink combos ($54 value). For more information on the event, people can visit https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/locals-only.

FILM LINE UP

The Operator

directed by Paul Rowe

USA, 2023, English, 5 minutes

Carol’s mistle-toe embroidered seat cushions and love for the Christmas holiday is the butt of jokes at the party. She wishes everyone would just go away. The phone rings…

Intrude

directed by Azael Bueno

USA, 2022, English, 8 minutes

A deranged man stalks his victim into their home, where he soon discovers a dark secret hidden within.

Athanasia

directed by David Nobles

USA, 2022, English, 7 minutes

Here at Athanasia, our desire is for all members is that each and every person would discover the bliss of a life without end.

Maggie and The Monster

directed by Justin Suttles

USA, 2023, English, 15 minutes

Maggie visits a distant friend in hopes of finding solace from the bizarre terrors that plague her.

Dog Breath

directed by James Westbrook

USA, 2022, English, 13 minutes

A snotty graphic designer spirals into madness after his girlfriend tells him his breath smells like a dog’s.

Fetal Position

directed by Joseph Yates

USA, 2022, English, 7 minutes

A man tries to abort his alien pregnancy in violation of the pro-life “heartbeat bill.”

The Red Egg

directed by Carlos Diaz

USA, 2023, English, 10 minutes

A pregnant woman has a nightmarish psychological experience in the woods. One thing leads to another, progressing into a state of irreversible trauma.

Trap Door In The Sun

directed by Jenna Kanell

USA, 2021, English, 10 minutes

A horror film about colonization.