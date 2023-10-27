Atlanta Plans to Increase Soundstage and Production Facilities

Georgia’s film and TV business has been booming ever since 2008, when it began offering a 20% transferable tax credit with a 10% bump for including the state’s peach logo in the credits. In recent years, it’s hosted “The Exorcist: Believer” and numerous big Marvel projects, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the upcoming Disney+ series “Ironheart,” as well as the Netflix hit “Stranger Things.”

As the number of productions has grown, so has the infrastructure to support it. According to an April 2023 report by FilmLA Research, Georgia already had 3 million square feet of soundstage space by the end of 2021 — up from 2 million a year earlier — including Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Atlanta) and EU/Screen Gems Studios. That put it ahead of New York (2.8 million square feet) and second only to California (6.2 million square feet) in the U.S. And the number keeps growing.

This month, Great Point Studios is scheduled to open a 500,000-square-foot purpose-built facility featuring 12 soundstages in Douglas County, 20 minutes outside of midtown Atlanta. It will hit the ground running with a pair of anchor tenants, Lionsgate and Spain’s Mediapro, which have made 12- and 10-year commitments, respectively.

To read more, visit Variety.