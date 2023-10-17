Atlanta Welcomes Entertainment Entrepreneurs At TEDWomen 2023

By Rosa Waite

Georgia Entertainment was pleased to attend the state’s first TEDWomen event in Atlanta – which highlighted aspects of the entertainment industry such as film, music, fashion, and more.

Day one of the three-day conference, entitled “Two Steps Forward,” began with “Discovery Sessions” – workshops curated for attendees to explore personal interests while networking. Themes included “Fashion behind the scenes, Tai Chi meditation, Graffiti, Clear-eyed leadership,” and more.

Networking was encouraged through the Newcomers Meet in the main lobby of the Woodruff Arts Center, where “Tedsters” could meet their peers and shop around the markets for female-created brands.

The main event was session one of the conference’s TEDTalks entitled “A World View.” Beginning remarks by Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Nathalie Stutzmann (one of 12 female conductors in the world) kicked off the talks by introducing The Merian Ensemble – an all-female music group dedicated to female-composed songs.

Thunderous applause for The Merian Ensemble was followed by inspiring speakers like War Correspondent Jane Ferguson, Former First Lady of Chile Irina Karamanos Adrian, and Political Activist Dasha Navalnaya. Each focused on human rights and gender-politics.

A creative highlight was the conversation between TED Host Pat Mitchell and award-winning film director Ava Duvernay (who has championed Georgia in her recent projects). Duvernay showed a teaser trailer for her newest film, “Origin,” and discussed the process of adapting it from the Pulitzer Prize winning book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” She also advocated for the medium of film as a way of using images to connect with audiences in ways that words cannot. Duvernay claimed film as her “liberated territory” where she “can be courageous” and shared about her company Array; an arts collective where creatives can “make what we want to make.”

A performance by Spelman College’s Mahogany-N-Motion danced attendees out of the theatre where they were directed down the street for a Welcome Reception. Capping off the night, the Atlanta Drum Academy (recently seen on America’s Got Talent) put on an interactive show outside the reception, allowing attendees to play the instruments as performers made their way through the crowd.

The following days included appearances by Film & Tv legend Glen Close, Fashion Entrepreneur Karinna Grant, and Singer-songwriter Buzz, as well as Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and many more.

It is safe to say that TEDWomen 2023 made a positive impact on the Atlanta community.