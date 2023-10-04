Become Part of the First SIEGE @ DreamHack Dec. 15-17

Deadlines to speak or show off your game at DreamHack have been extended to Oct. 15.

DreamHack, the world’s largest gaming lifestyle festival, and SIEGE, the longest-running professional game development conference in the South, have combined forces to make this year’s events bigger and better than ever before. Running Dec. 14-17 at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta, SIEGE is bringing a roster of renowned game developers and indie game studios to join DreamHack’s exciting esports, cosplay, music and more.

“DreamHack is an amazing experience for both gamers and game developers,” said Andrew Greenberg, conference director for the Southern Interactive Entertainment & Game Expo (SIEGE). “Gamers always want to get an inside look at how their favorite titles become reality, and game developers love the opportunity to interact with fans face-to-face. There is no better opportunity for this than SIEGE at DreamHack Atlanta.”

In addition to panels and presentations on all aspects of game development, SIEGE is also bringing its annual Game Development and Esports College Fair to DreamHack on Dec. 14. For game developers, SIEGE is organizing chances to pitch their creations to game publishers, investors and more. It will also be awarding its annual Silver Excellence in Game Development (Silv-E) awards.