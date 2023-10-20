Cinelease Studios – Three Ring Celebrates Expansion in Covington

Cinelease Studios — Three Ring celebrated the completion of a $144 million expansion and its close alliance with the Covington/Newton County community Wednesday at a grand opening event.
Representatives from Cinelease and its investment partner Woodvale, along with local elected and economic development officials, spoke at the event at the studio campus on Ga. Highway 142.
Bashir Mansour, senior associate at Woodvale, said the studio is the ninth-largest movie studio in the United States with 600,000 square feet on 90 acres of land. The project represents an investment of $150 million over the past five years, encompasses the largest soundstage on the eastern seaboard, is the most technologically enabled film campus in Georgia and is one of only two fully integrated, full service media campuses. See more here.