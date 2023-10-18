Coastal Entertainment Alliance Launches to Support and Promote Growth of Georgia’s Creative Economy

The Coastal Entertainment Alliance has launched with a mission of supporting businesses and organizations seeking to promote Georgia’s cinematic coastal communities to filmmakers, musicians, and other entertainment companies supporting the state’s creative economy.

“Georgia’s film, arts and entertainment industry is rapidly growing and especially along the coast,” said Matt Campbell, President and Executive Director of the Coastal Entertainment Alliance. “Working with leading businesses and organizations along with cities and counties along Georgia’s coastline, the organization promotes the region to creators and companies that provide the infrastructure and support services to entertainment companies.”

Georgia’s coast includes more than 100 miles of coastline, 14 barrier islands, 300 square miles of open Atlantic Ocean, nine major estuaries (salt marsh and open water), 3,400 miles of tidal shoreline, expansive areas of freshwater tidal forests, maritime forests and long-leaf pine forests.

The Coastal Entertainment Alliance will collaborate with regional film commissions and other statewide organizations that advocate and support Georgia’s continued investment in growing the state’s creative economy. The web site (www.CoastalEntertainmentAlliance.com) serves as hub for information about the region and will provide event information and resources for professionals working in entertainment along the coast.

“We are excited to collaborate and adjoin other organizations that are already highlighting the region,” Campbell continued. “Organizations like the Savannah Regional Film Commission, Savannah Film Alliance, Golden Isles CVB and many others are working to draw more film and entertainment activity to the coast that in turn provide high paying jobs in the region. Our mission is to further support those efforts and facilitate additional workforce development and promotion of this cinematic treasure along Georgia’s coast.”

The Coastal Entertainment Alliance will be participating in events across Georgia to promote opportunities in the region including the upcoming Savannah Film Alliance Gala, the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow and legislative meetings around the state focused on tourism, rural development and film/entertainment incentives.

About the Coastal Entertainment Alliance:

The Coastal Entertainment Alliance represents businesses, educational institutions, and local governments along the coast that support Georgia’s growing creative economy. Our mission is to support workforce development programs and career opportunities for those living in the region while promoting the resources available for film, music and other entertainment initiatives along the coast. www.CoastalEntertainmentAlliance.com – Matt@CoastalEntertainmentAlliance.com