Culture Shift: Why Is Hollywood Ignoring the Data When It Comes to Latino Representation? (Guest Column)

As a Latino, I have the privilege of understanding the rich tapestry of our culture, one woven with vibrant threads of heritage, resilience and passion. Latino culture is as diverse as the U.S. itself, a beautiful kaleidoscope of traditions, flavors, sounds and histories. We run the multicultural/multiracial gamut, including Indigenous, Afro Latinos, Asian Latinos, those of European descent and every mix imagined. Latinidad is so vast that it can’t be confined to a single checkbox in the census. Yet, when we look at the reflection of our culture on television, it often falls short, failing to capture the true essence of who we are.

The statistics are staggering: Latinos make up over 19 percent of the U.S. population and have a buying power of $3.4 trillion. Our brand loyalty runs deep, with many of us remaining loyal to products and companies that authentically embrace our culture. We are a demographic powerhouse, a force to be reckoned with in the market. Nike and Ross are some of the brands that understand this. Neither makes it to the top 10 with non-Hispanic consumers; however, they rank 4 and 6, respectively, among Latinos.

