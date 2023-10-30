Development, Design, Construction in Georgia’s Creative Economy

Commentary by Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment

Our meetings this past week were not aimed at “build out and development” discussions but the theme prevailed as we met with folks from the University of Georgia – Terry College of Business, United Talent Agency, Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC and others.

Content creation barriers are down and the business of entertainment is no longer dependent on super large audiences or mainstream interests. Municipalities are building broadcast studios at recreation complexes for little league ball games – funded by tax payers, organizations everywhere are building mini-studios, small franchised studios are being sold, podcast studios are a given at high schools, cyc walls are rampant, custom sets for banks, hospital rooms, bars are everywhere. Because content will be created, stories must be told.

Thanks to Georgia’s policymakers we have something other states want – a solid foundation to continue to build. Over the years, the old entertainment economy has been incentivized to fund Georgia’s Creative Economy. It’s really the world’s Creative Economy, but Georgia is positioned to be the primary beneficiary – through world class education and workforce programs alongside Georgia money in the ground from the mega purposed built sound stages to the micro studios.

We visited a 6000 sq ft facility this week in Powder Springs. Soapbox is a volumetric capture and full audio recording studio. Incredible technology ready to service music videos and 3D AR & VR productions. Thank you to the owners of Soapbox! Kevin Sellors & Ryan Sellors.

See images here.