DreamHack Atlanta Gaming Lifestyle Festival To Feature $1.2M in Total Prizing Across Marquee Esports Tournaments During Three-Day Event

DreamHack, an international gaming lifestyle festival and a part of ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), today announced a robust slate of esports programming featuring nearly $1.2 million in total prizing for DreamHack Atlanta, taking place the weekend of December 15-17, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Returning to Atlant for the fifth time — more than any other U.S. location — DreamHack Atlanta’s largest-ever collective prize pool spans across five marquee esports competitions, including one of the year’s most prestigious North American Counter-Strike competitions, a mobile esports world championship, a global StarCraft® II competition, open fighting game tournaments, and more.

DreamHack Atlanta caps off a standout year for DreamHack in the U.S., which included back-to-back largest-ever festivals. In April, DreamHack San Diego brought in a record 41,000 attendees, and DreamHack Dallas in June set a new mark with 44,000 in attendance over three days. Tickets for DreamHack Atlanta start at $29 for a single day and $89 for three-day access, with more information available at dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets/.

ESL Challenger Comes to DreamHack Atlanta with $100,000 Tournament

ESL Challenger, part of the ESL Pro Tour for Counter-Strike 2, brings one of the circuit’s most prestigious North American competitions to DreamHack Atlanta. Eight hopeful teams will gain live competition experience as they fight for their share of the $100,000 prize pool and a spot at ESL Pro League Season 19 – the upper echelon of Counter-Strike 2 competition.

Top Mobile Esports Squads Face Off in Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship

DreamHack Atlanta will host 16 of the world’s best Call of Duty: Mobile teams as they battle through the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship operated by the Snapdragon Pro Series Powered by Samsung Galaxy. The $1 million championship will feature the pinnacle of mobile esports gameplay and offers squads from all six Snapdragon Pro Series regions a chance to be crowned World Champions.

DreamHack Fighters Brings Popular New Titles to Rotation of Tournaments

DreamHack’s marquee fighting game hub, DreamHack Fighters, brings nine exciting open competitions to Atlanta, including the newly released Mortal Kombat 1 and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. The event is open to all registered attendees, and competitors can face off to claim a slice of the $20,000 in total prizing or watch thrilling gameplay as local stars and pros alike battle on stage and on stream. More information, including daily schedules, will be revealed soon at dreamhack.com/atlanta/fgc/. Registration is open now at start.gg/dhatl23.

Participating titles include:

● Mortal Kombat 1

● Street Fighter 6

● Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Singles and Doubles)

● Super Smash Bros. Melee (Singles and Doubles)

● Tekken 7

● Guilty Gear Strive

● Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

ESL StarCraft II Brings Masters Stop to DreamHack Atlanta

Following a historic Summer season, the ESL Pro Tour for StarCraft II continues with the highly anticipated ESL SC2 Masters Winter Finals competition at DreamHack Atlanta, the top competition in the world’s leading StarCraft II circuit. Participants can sign up for the ESL SC2 Masters Winter Finals and battle through Open Stage play, or qualify directly for the Winners Stage by winning regional competitions. The winner will claim the lion’s share of a $75,000 prize pool as well as valuable Pro Tour points that qualify players for the next EPT SC2 Championship.