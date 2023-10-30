Film and Television Industry Industry is Key to the Success of Creative Economies

By: David Sutherland, Senior Lecturer, University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business

When you look at Creative Economies closely, it becomes clear that the Film and Television Industry is pivotal in their success. Film and Television draw indirectly from a myriad of related creative industries, such as graphic design, fashion, culinary and music.

In fact, when the state of California reviewed it’s $507.4 billion (direct income) Creative Economy this year, it found that the $413.6 billion Entertainment segment of that Creative Economy, which includes Film,

Television and Digital Gaming, generated an additional $210 billion in indirect income adding to the total

value of their Creative Economy of $980 billion (direct and indirect income). (“2023 Otis Report on the

(California) Creative Economy”)

So, what does that say for us here in Georgia? As I’ve said before, it is difficult to compare Creative

Economies due to the variation in definition, but when we look at the Georgia Film (and Television) Industry

we declare a direct income value of $4.4 billion. But we declare the overall value of our Creative Economy to

be around $29.2 billion, which includes some of the indirect income for the Film Industry, but this has not

been attributed in a way like California has done. The overlap of creative industries should be considered,

and the new study being done by the Georgia Council for the Arts on Georgia’s Creative Economy must

reflect this to understand the full impact of the Film Industry.

As an example of this overlap, I was recently involved in the filming of the feature film American Deadbolt at

the UGA/Athena Studio in Athens. With a waiver from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Director and writer

Bryan Redding and producers Christos Hines and Clint Ross, managed to engage a pool of local Athens

technicians and talent; from cinematography to costume design to actors to carpenters, to painters, to

electricians. In addition, he was also able to contract talent from LA to perform in the film, adding name

recognition and credibility. All this bringing additional income to hotels, restaurants, bars, and shops along

with an engaged vibe from many others in the Athens community.

What amazed me was the level of engagement and professionalism of the 54 diverse individuals involved in

the film, including a few students from UGA’s Master of Fine Arts in Film (a Georgia Film Academy

participant) gaining real-world experience. The intensity of their work, their camaraderie off the set and their excitement about what they were creating was contagious.

Redding, a hearing-impaired director, and cinematographer (that’s another amazing story) and his production team kept things rolling through the strike (including a SAG official visit to ensure the stipulations of the waiver were being honored), a tornado that kept power out for 3 days while shooting continued, providing impressive housing and meals for the out-of-town talent, and the ongoing challenge of fund raising. To me this exemplified the power of the Georgia Film Industry as a major pivot point for our Creative Economy.

And this all feeds into the idea of Creative Clusters that I described in my last article. Using the 24

Georgia Film Academy locations around the State, particularly in rural locations, we should leverage the great draw our Georgia Film Industry has developed to build out these clusters by attracting film and television projects that will connect to and stimulate local creative offerings and the communities in which they thrive.

But of course, there are the strikes, where I sense a significant change coming not only to the Film and

Television industry, but to other creative Industries as well. It all remains to be seen what may be coming, but in my next article I am going to relate my perspective and experience to the impact technology will have on the Creative Economy, including the complex domain of Artificial Intelligence. It will be a brave new world, and we in Georgia should be leading the way!