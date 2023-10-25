Fulton agency OKs $40M tax break for Chattahoochee Hills film studio

The Development Authority of Fulton County (DAFC) board voted 6-2 in favor of the deal. But members clashed over impacts to county schools and the fact that about half the tax incentive will come from the school system.

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney, who is also a DAFC board member, ultimately voted to support the $1 billion Kane Studio project despite significant misgivings. Fulton schools will forego its portion of the tax break amount as Kane Studio is built and workers move to the county, Looney said, and it is likely his district would need to build a new school to serve those families. See more at the AJC.